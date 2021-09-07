Videos

Paris 2024 CEO aims to 'bring Paralympians closer to the public'

Paris 2024 CEO says they "are proud to be driving the development of a new global standard for accessibility in major sport and cultural event"

AFP
Tokyo 07 September, 2021 19:05 IST
AFP
Tokyo 07 September, 2021 19:05 IST
Paris 2024 CEO aims to 'bring Paralympians closer to the public'
From Avani Lekhara to Sumit Antil: Indians who broke records at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics
India ends 50-year-old wait for Test win at The Oval, beats England by 157 runs
Paralympics done; Tokyo bids farewell to the three Agitos

Read more stories on Videos.

 More Videos
IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer raring to go after long injury layoff
Guns and runs: Women missing as crowds return for cricket match in Taliban-controlled Kabul
Full list of Indian medallists at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics
Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players: Roger Federer richest tennis player; Osaka, Serena, Barty in top 10
Naomi Osaka mulls break from tennis after shock US Open exit
Avani Lekhara: From spinal injury and paralysis to Paralympic gold medal
Paralympian, nurse, musician: Manami Ito, Japan's show-stealing violinist
At MMA centre, China snowboarders grapple with pandemic's impact
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App