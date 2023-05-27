One year before the Olympic Games, Paris stadium simulates a crisis

Hundreds of people simulate a scenario in which a 15,000-seat stand collapses at the Paris La Défense Arena. The exercise is meant to train emergency services for crises, as the city prepares to host the 2024 Summer Olympics.

