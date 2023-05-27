Videos

One year before the Olympic Games, Paris stadium simulates a crisis

Hundreds of people simulate a scenario in which a 15,000-seat stand collapses at the Paris La Défense Arena. The exercise is meant to train emergency services for crises, as the city prepares to host the 2024 Summer Olympics.

AFP
Nanterre, France 27 May, 2023 10:35 IST
Nanterre, France 27 May, 2023 10:35 IST

Hundreds of people simulate a scenario in which a 15,000-seat stand collapses at the Paris La Défense Arena. The exercise is meant to train emergency services for crises, as the city prepares to host the 2024 Summer Olympics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

One year before the Olympic Games, Paris stadium simulates a crisis

WATCH: French Open 2023 - A beginner’s guide to the iconic Grand Slam at Roland Garros

How long does Vinicius have to bear the brunt of racism until La Liga and Spain course correct?

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us