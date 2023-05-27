One year before the Olympic Games, Paris stadium simulates a crisis
Hundreds of people simulate a scenario in which a 15,000-seat stand collapses at the Paris La Défense Arena. The exercise is meant to train emergency services for crises, as the city prepares to host the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Nanterre, France 27 May, 2023 10:35 IST
Nanterre, France 27 May, 2023 10:35 IST
Hundreds of people simulate a scenario in which a 15,000-seat stand collapses at the Paris La Défense Arena. The exercise is meant to train emergency services for crises, as the city prepares to host the 2024 Summer Olympics.
For more updates, follow Sportstar on :