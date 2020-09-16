Videos

Gasly reflects on 'beautiful' Grand Prix win at Monza

Pierre Gasly says that he enjoyed every second of his stunning win at the Italian Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 September, 2020 18:34 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 September, 2020 18:34 IST
Teenager Musetti puts Wawrinka out of Italian Open
WATCH: Pogačar reflects on 'indescribable' Tour de France
Timo Werner
He's going to be a real threat - Lampard delighted with Timo Werner
Nadal and Thiem
Thiem deserved to win US Open title - Nadal
 More Videos
Rafael Nadal
Tennis has been the last thing on my mind, says Nadal
Tokyo games to go ahead with COVID or not - IOC member
Jofra Archer
Opening with Woakes is easy: Archer
Frank Lampard
Youngsters will play over newcomers if they train well: Lampard
Eoin Morgan
England's bowling makes the team look good: Morgan
Jose Mourinho
Tottenham lacked intensity, the second-half was 'poor' - Mourinho
Carlo Ancelotti
Ancelotti targets European football after victory over Spurs
Dominic Thiem
Thiem secures a 'life goal' after winning US Open