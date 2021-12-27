Videos Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 7 Highlights - Naveen Kumar's Super 10 helps Dabang Delhi pip U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League 8: Naveen Kumar became the fastest to reach 500 PKL points as he guided Dabang Delhi to a victory Team Sportstar 27 December, 2021 14:08 IST Team Sportstar 27 December, 2021 14:08 IST Naveen Kumar became the fastest player to score 500 points in the history of the PKL enroute his 17-point haul which helped Dabang Delhi K.C. beat U Mumba 31-27 in their Pro Kabaddi league clash on Friday. VIDEO COURTESY: Pro Kabaddi League/ Star SportsMore from day 2: Pro Kabaddi day 3: Naveen becomes fastest to 500 points; wins for Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 7 Highlights - Naveen Kumar's Super 10 helps Dabang Delhi pip U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 6 Highlights - Monu Goyat leads Patna Pirates to 42-39 win over Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 5 Highlights - Naveen Kumar's Dabang Delhi too good for shaky Puneri Paltan 2021: Year in Sports - January: From India's Gabba conquest to Liverpool's Premier League hiccups Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 4 Highlights - Gujarat Giants beats Jaipur Pink Panthers in opener Goa's Pereira era begins with draw against Odisha FC- ISL match review Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 3 Highlights - Nabibakhsh guides Bengal Warriors to 38-33 win over UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 2 Highlights- Tamil Thalaivas gift Telugu Titans 40-40 draw Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 1 Highlights- U Mumba thrashes Bengaluru Bulls by 16 points SC East Bengal's defence impresses in Hyderabad FC draw Kerala Blasters outplay Chennaiyin FC in southern derby - ISL match review Ferrando off to winning start at ATK Mohun Bagan at NorthEast United's expense