Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 7 Highlights - Naveen Kumar's Super 10 helps Dabang Delhi pip U Mumba

Naveen Kumar became the fastest player to score 500 points in the history of the PKL enroute his 17-point haul which helped Dabang Delhi K.C. beat U Mumba 31-27 in their Pro Kabaddi league clash on Friday.



VIDEO COURTESY: Pro Kabaddi League/ Star Sports



More from day 2: Pro Kabaddi day 3: Naveen becomes fastest to 500 points; wins for Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors