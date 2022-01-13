Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 36 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas holds Patna Pirates to a thrilling draw

Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates shared the spoils in a 30-30 tie in the first game of the evening. Ajinkya Pawar came off the bench to score 12 points for Tamil Thaliavas while Monu Goyat scored nine for Patna Pirates.

Ajinkya was Tamil Thalaivas' lead raider as neither Manjeet not K. Prapanjan featured in the game. Tamil Thalaivas captain Surjeet Singh marshalled his troops well and went past the 300 tackle points milestone during the course of the game.



