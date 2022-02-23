Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 73 Highlights: Haryana Steelers steal one-point win from UP Yoddha PKL 8: Jaideep and Mohit got High 5s for Haryana, which clinched a win in the last raid of the match. Team Sportstar 23 February, 2022 10:42 IST Team Sportstar 23 February, 2022 10:42 IST Haryana Steelers beat UP Yoddha 36-35 in a last raid thriller. Jaideep and Mohit got High 5s for Haryana, which clinched a win in the last raid of the match. With scores tied, raider Vinay sneaked in a quick Bonus Point right under the nose of Yoddha’s left corner to give coach Rakesh Kumar's men a victory.READ: Pro Kabaddi: Bengaluru Bulls tops standings with win over Telugu Titans; Haryana Steelers beats UP Yoddha in a thriller Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 74 Highlights: Pawan's super 10 helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 73 Highlights: Haryana Steelers steal one-point win from UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 72 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas settle for another draw, tie with Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 71 Highlights: U Mumba crush Telugu Titans 42-35 Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 70 Highlights: Puneri Paltan stuns Bengaluru Bulls 37-35 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 69 Highlights: Pardeep-Surender shine, UP Yoddha's defence trumps Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 68 Highlights: Dabang Delhi feel Naveen Kumar's absence, lose to Haryana Steelers 33-36 Rahul Dravid on Wriddhiman Saha comments: Not hurt; he deserved honesty and clarity Kings of Kabaddi: Aslam Inamdar - Puneri Paltan's star in the making Saha, Pujara, Rahane dropped, Rohit made Test captain - Full video of Chetan Sharma's press conference Djokovic eager for Dubai comeback after vaccine controversy Promo: Kings of Kabaddi S0201 - Aslam Inamdar