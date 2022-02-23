Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 73 Highlights: Haryana Steelers steal one-point win from UP Yoddha

Haryana Steelers beat UP Yoddha 36-35 in a last raid thriller. Jaideep and Mohit got High 5s for Haryana, which clinched a win in the last raid of the match. With scores tied, raider Vinay sneaked in a quick Bonus Point right under the nose of Yoddha’s left corner to give coach Rakesh Kumar's men a victory.



