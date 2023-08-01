Jaddu the bowling coach? Ravindra Jadeja laughs off ‘mentor’ career prospect

Ravindra Jadeja laughed off the prospect of becoming a bowling coach or mentor recently, after being spotted giving his colleagues bowling advice in the West Indies.
The 34-year-old had a long chat with West Indies’ Jomel Warrican and Jadeja said he was happy to share his experience with the fellow left-arm spinner.
“He approached me seeking help, and I shared some of my experience. He had some technical doubts, which I tried to clear,” he said.
“Hopefully he will work on those areas and get better.
“If your experience helps someone to get better, there cannot be anything better than that.”
