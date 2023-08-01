MagazineBuy Print

Jaddu the bowling coach? Ravindra Jadeja laughs off ‘mentor’ career prospect

Ravindra Jadeja was seen giving spin bowling tips to Windies bowler Jomel Warrican during the Test series between India and West Indies, however the all-rounder believes there’s still a lot of time to go before he takes on coaching or mentorship roles. 

Published : Aug 01, 2023 14:32 IST , TRINIDAD - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Ravindra Jadeja laughed off the prospect of becoming a bowling coach or mentor recently, after being spotted giving his colleagues bowling advice in the West Indies.

The 34-year-old had a long chat with West Indies’ Jomel Warrican and Jadeja said he was happy to share his experience with the fellow left-arm spinner.

“He approached me seeking help, and I shared some of my experience. He had some technical doubts, which I tried to clear,” he said.

“Hopefully he will work on those areas and get better.

“If your experience helps someone to get better, there cannot be anything better than that.”

