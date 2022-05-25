RCB vs LSG predicted XI, IPL 2022 Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head stats

IPL 2022 Eliminator, RCB vs LSG: Here are the playing XI prediction, head-to-head stats and players to watch out for as Royal Challengers Bangalore faces Lucknow Super Giants in the playoffs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.