| Video Credit: Edit: Divyakriti Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore handed Rajasthan Royals a major jolt in its IPL 2023 playoffs bid with a colossal 112-run win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

A horrendous batting implosion on its home turf has placed the 2022 runner-up on the brink of an early exit before its final league game, while RCB strengthened its chances by moving to the fifth spot with 12 points.

Chasing a daunting 172-run target on a dry surface, the famed Royals top-order was blown away by a rejuvenated PowerPlay burst by RCB. Mohammed Siraj, who went wicketless in two successive games, removed the aggressive Yashasvi Jaiswal for a two-ball duck in the first over.

Left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell silenced the spectators in pink when he prized out Jos Buttler for his fourth duck of the season before skipper Sanju Samson aimlessly offered a leading-edge catch in the second over.

Batting for the first time in three matches since his debut, Joe Root was burdened with staging a recovery. His objective found negligible support from impact sub Devdutt Padikkal, who chipped leg-spinner Michael Bracewell to mid-wicket in the fifth over. Parnell (3/10) returned to trap Root leg-before as Royals were reduced to 28 for five in the PowerPlay.

READ THE FULL MATCH REPORT HERE