Roger Federer’s first match after retirement

Federer, who ended his 24-year-long tennis career at the Laver Cup in London in September, took part in a brief match played at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, as a part of an event organised by his long-time sponsor Uniqlo.

Team Sportstar
22 November, 2022 20:51 IST
Roger Federer played his first exhibition tennis match since retiring from the sport.

Twenty-time Grand Slam winner Federer, who ended his 24-year-long tennis career at the Laver Cup in London in September, took part in a brief match played at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, as a part of an event organised by his long-time sponsor Uniqlo.

Federer teamed up with local player Shingo Kunieda, World No. 1 in men’s wheelchair tennis. The two played against the duo was the pair of Gordon Reid, British World No. 4 in wheelchair tennis, and another local player, Kurumi Nara, a former World No. 32 in WTA Rankings.

Federer and Kunieda won the tiebreak set 8-6 in a match officiated by another local favourite and Olympic bronze medallist Kei Nishikori.

