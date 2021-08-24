Videos Roger Federer's third knee surgery casts shadow over future Roger Federer has opted to go in for a third knee surgery, putting his future in tennis in doubt. Team Sportstar 24 August, 2021 09:42 IST Team Sportstar 24 August, 2021 09:42 IST Roger Federer had knee surgery twice in 2020 which resulted in more than a year of rehabilitation before a return to action in March, some 13 months after his Australian Open semifinal exit last year. He is set to head in for a third one this year, putting his future in doubt. Nice, Marseille football match abandoned after 'players attacked' Roger Federer's third knee surgery casts shadow over future Messi gets rapturous reception from PSG fans at Parc des Princes Best of Tokyo 2020: Aditi Ashok gets India to wake up and learn golf, finishes a remarkable fourth Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Best of Tokyo 2020: Karsten Warholm tryst with history; claims Olympic gold and new WR Best of Olympics: Celebrating sportsmanship at Tokyo 2020 Watch: Bonjour Leo Messi, welcome to your new home - Paris Saint-Germain Tokyo 2020: Warholm's 400m hurdles world record raises questions War and sports - Syrian children hold 'Tent Olympics' of the displaced Double Olympic champion Jacobs 'nervous' to return to Italy Can Africa ever host an Olympic Games? Edwin Moses weighs in Neeraj Chopra: There's a difference between throwing and throwing long