Videos

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

Sergio Busquets will leave Barcelona in June at the end of his contract, the midfielder confirmed last week, ending a highly successful era at the club.

Team Sportstar
BARCELONA, SPAIN 15 May, 2023 18:40 IST
BARCELONA, SPAIN 15 May, 2023 18:40 IST
| Video Credit: La Liga

Sergio Busquets will leave Barcelona in June at the end of his contract, the midfielder confirmed last week, ending a highly successful era at the club.

Barcelona defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets  will leave the club at the end of this season after spending 18 years with the Catalan outfit, the team said on Wednesday.

Busquets, 34, began his youth career at Barcelona in 2005 before making his first-team debut in 2008.

The former Spain international served as the club captain for the last two seasons, having become an integral part of the team over the years.

He helped Barcelona win nine La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles, three Champions League trophies and three Club World Cups.

“It has been an honour and a source of pride to have been able to wear this badge but everything must come to an end,” Busquets said on Instagram on Wednesday.

Busquets, who retired from international duty last year, has made more than 700 appearances for Barcelona and holds the record for playing in more El Clasicos than any other player with 48 appearances against Barcelona’s rival Real Madrid.

All videos

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

WATCH: Nitish, Rinku power KKR to a six-wicket win over CSK; Match analysis in five minutes

WATCH: RCB outclasses RR to clinch a 112-run victory; Match analysis in five minutes

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us