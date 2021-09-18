Videos

US gymnasts slam FBI, USA Gymnastics, Olympic committee over Nassar abuse

US gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols excoriate USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic Committee and the FBI in powerful Senate testimony for failing to take immediate action over sexual abuse allegations against team doctor Larry Nassar.

18 September, 2021 13:30 IST
18 September, 2021 13:30 IST

 

