Luis Enrique choosing the future- How will Spain line up in FIFA World Cup opener?

Neeladri Bhattacharjee looks at those who made it and those who didn’t in Spain’s squad for the #FIFAWorldCup and who will make it to the playing XI for their campaign opener.

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
23 November, 2022 18:37 IST
How will Spain line up for World Cup opener?
Spain’s World Cup squad is leaning more towards younger blood than seasoned veterans.

