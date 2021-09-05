Videos Full list of Indian medallists at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics India's medal tally now stands at 19 at these Paralympics (five golds, eight silvers and six bronze medals). Team Sportstar 05 September, 2021 14:16 IST Team Sportstar 05 September, 2021 14:16 IST India's medal tally stands at 19 at these Paralympics. The country has won five golds, eight silvers and six bronze medals. GOLD MEDALS1. Avani Lekhara - Gold - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH12. Pramod Bhagat - Gold - Men's singles SL3 badminton3. Krishna Nagar - Gold - Men's singles SH6 badminton4. Sumit Antil - Gold - Men's Javelin Throw F645. Manish Narwal - Gold - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1SILVER MEDALS1. Bhavinaben Patel - Silver - Women's Singles Class 4 Table Tennis2. Singhraj Adhana - Silver - Mixed 50m Pistol SH13. Yogesh Kathuniya - Silver - Men's Discus F564. Nishad Kumar - Silver - Men's High Jump T475. Mariyappan Thangavelu - Silver - Men's High Jump T636. Praveen Kumar - Silver - Men's High Jump T647. Devendra Jhajharia - Silver - Men's Javelin F468. Suhas Yathiraj - Silver - Men's Singles Badminton SL4BRONZE MEDALS1. Avani Lekhara - Bronze - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH12. Harvinder Singh - Bronze - Men's Individual Recurve Archery3. Sharad Kumar- Bronze - Men's High Jump T634. Sundar Singh Gurjar -Bronze- Men's Javelin Throw F465. Manoj Sarkar - Bronze - Men's Singles Badminton SL36. Singhraj Adhana- Bronze - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1This is India's best tally at a single edition of the Para Games. The previous best haul was four (at the 1984 and 2016 editions of the Games each) Full list of Indian medallists at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players: Roger Federer richest tennis player; Osaka, Serena, Barty in top 10 Naomi Osaka mulls break from tennis after shock US Open exit Avani Lekhara: From spinal injury and paralysis to Paralympic gold medal Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Paralympian, nurse, musician: Manami Ito, Japan's show-stealing violinist At MMA centre, China snowboarders grapple with pandemic's impact PKL Auction 2021: Top five most expensive Indian signings Ronaldo's top 10 moments at Manchester United UEFA Champions League clashes to look forward to - full draw awardees list Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti calls Mbappe 'a great player' Wijnaldum 'happy' to be playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG Meet Bhavina Patel - India's first medallist at the Tokyo Paralympics