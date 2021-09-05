Videos

Full list of Indian medallists at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

India's medal tally now stands at 19 at these Paralympics (five golds, eight silvers and six bronze medals).

05 September, 2021 14:16 IST
05 September, 2021 14:16 IST

India's medal tally stands at 19 at these Paralympics. The country has won five golds, eight silvers and six bronze medals.

GOLD MEDALS

1. Avani Lekhara - Gold - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1

2. Pramod Bhagat - Gold - Men's singles SL3 badminton

3. Krishna Nagar - Gold - Men's singles SH6 badminton

4. Sumit Antil - Gold - Men's Javelin Throw F64

5. Manish Narwal - Gold - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

SILVER MEDALS

1. Bhavinaben Patel - Silver - Women's Singles Class 4 Table Tennis

2. Singhraj Adhana - Silver - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

3. Yogesh Kathuniya - Silver - Men's Discus F56

4. Nishad Kumar - Silver - Men's High Jump T47

5. Mariyappan Thangavelu - Silver - Men's High Jump T63

6. Praveen Kumar - Silver - Men's High Jump T64

7. Devendra Jhajharia - Silver - Men's Javelin F46

8. Suhas Yathiraj - Silver - Men's Singles Badminton SL4

BRONZE MEDALS

1. Avani Lekhara - Bronze - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1

2. Harvinder Singh - Bronze - Men's Individual Recurve Archery

3. Sharad Kumar- Bronze - Men's High Jump T63

4. Sundar Singh Gurjar -Bronze- Men's Javelin Throw F46

5. Manoj Sarkar - Bronze - Men's Singles Badminton SL3

6. Singhraj Adhana- Bronze - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1

This is India's best tally at a single edition of the Para Games. The previous best haul was four (at the 1984 and 2016 editions of the Games each)

