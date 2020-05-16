Videos Tokyo 2020 CEO unsure how money will be spent by IOC for Games "As to why it is USD 650 million, you will have to ask the IOC," says Toshiro Muto. Team Sportstar 16 May, 2020 10:21 IST Team Sportstar 16 May, 2020 10:21 IST Tokyo 2020 CEO unsure how money will be spent by IOC for Games Expect a motivated Vettel in 2020 despite Ferrari exit, says former teammate WATCH: Top 10 fastest goals in international football The Bundesliga returns, a little differently though More Videos Nagelsmann ready for Bundesliga return Who is Ferrari's new driver Carlos Sainz? Coronavirus: Augsburg coach to miss Bundesliga return after breaking lockdown rules Stokes unselfishness a big part of his success - Bess Tokyo Olympics delay may aid Mo Farah's gold medal bid No doubt Dortmund and Schalke players will miss fans - Doll La Liga legends name the toughest stadiums they ever played at La Liga Ambassadors remember the best managers they played under