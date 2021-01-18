Videos UFC Fight Island 7: Max Holloway calls out Khabib Nurmagomedov after win Former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway called out Lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov after his win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7. Team Sportstar 18 January, 2021 19:51 IST Team Sportstar 18 January, 2021 19:51 IST Paul Pogba - Should Manchester United stick or twist? Pep Guardiola 'fortunate' to manage Kevin De Bruyne Jack Leach backs 'confident' Dan Lawrence to succeed ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos Will Liverpool pay the penalty against Manchester United? ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for LaLiga: Improving Atleti is more important than the title for Simeone Premier League: Manchester United back on top... for now! ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for