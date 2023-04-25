WATCH: What prompted Ajinkya Rahane’s inclusion in India’s Test squad for WTC final

Ajinkya Rahane made a surprise return to the Indian Test squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June on the back of his strong performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rahane was dropped from the team after India’s 2-1 series defeat in South Africa in January last year but the 34-year-old was back in reckoning after the injury to middle order batter Shreyas Iyer.

Rahane has impressed for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL by scoring 209 runs in five matches.

The Mumbai batter scored 634 runs in 11 innings at an average of 57.63 in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy season. He struck two hundreds including a top score of 204.

