VIDEO: Messi assists twice as Inter Miami beats LAFC 3-1

The Argentine continued what he does best as he registered his maiden MLS assist and went on to add one more to help Miami beat LAFC.

Published : Sep 04, 2023 11:40 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Messi’s impact at Inter Miami is seen through the new-found momentum that the MLS side has acquired.
Messi’s impact at Inter Miami is seen through the new-found momentum that the MLS side has acquired. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Messi’s impact at Inter Miami is seen through the new-found momentum that the MLS side has acquired. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Inter Miami extended its club record-extending 11-game unbeaten run as the Lionel Messi-led side brushed past reigning Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup champion Los Angeles FC at the BMO stadium in Los Angeles on Monday.

Since his move from Ligue 1 side Paris Saint Germain earlier this year, Messi’s involvement in Miami’s new-found success is enormous. The 34-year-old clinched the golden boot and player of the tournament after netting a whopping 10 goals in as many games to help Miami clinch its first-ever silverware.

The Argentine continued what he does best as he registered his maiden MLS assist and went on to add one more to help Miami beat LAFC. Miami is currently placed 14th in the Eastern Conference table with seven wins, 14 losses and four draws in the 25 games it has played so far.

Here are the two assists that Messi provided:

1. Busquets-Messi-Alba trifecta:

2. Messi to Campana to seal the deal

