VIDEO: Messi trains with Inter Miami teammates ahead of Japan friendly

Football superstar Lionel Messi trained with his Inter Miami teammates ahead of a pre-season friendly against Japanese club Vissel Kobe.
The Argentine has said his strained leg muscle was “getting better” but could not guarantee he would be fit to play in the match on Wednesday.
