MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

VIDEO: Messi trains with Inter Miami teammates ahead of Japan friendly

The Argentine has said his strained leg muscle was “getting better” but could not guarantee he would be fit to play in the match on Wednesday.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 19:03 IST - 0 MINS READ

AFP
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. VIDEO: Messi trains with Inter Miami teammates ahead of Japan friendly
    AFP
  2. VIDEO: I think we left a few runs on the board in both the innings, says India coach Rahul Dravid
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. Arsenal has learned from title flop as it chases redemption, says Arteta
    AFP
  4. Video highlights: India beats Pakistan 4-0 in Davis Cup World Group I play-off
    AFP
  5. A Mohun Bagan forward with East Bengal DNA: Kiyan Nassiri talks about Kolkata derby, ISL hat-trick and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: IND 49/4 (17); Dhas, Saharan rebuild innings
    Team Sportstar
  2. VIDEO: Messi trains with Inter Miami teammates ahead of Japan friendly
    AFP
  3. SAFF U19 Women’s Championship: India blitzes Nepal 4-0 to enter final
    Team Sportstar
  4. UWCL 2023-24: Titleholder Barcelona draws unheralded Brann in last eight of Women’s Champions League
    AP
  5. F1: Albon as Hamilton replacement just speculation, racer contracted to Williams for 2025, says Vowles
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment