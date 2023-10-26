VIDEO: Focus now on El Clasico for Xavi as Barcelona continues Champions League domination

Barcelona continues its perfect start in the Champions League and warms up for El Clasico on October 28, with a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donestk.

“We have to recover, rest, disconnect now, enjoy this victory, which is vital for us. It’s 3 points that give us a lot in this competition but we have to put it aside now to focus on the Clasico. We’ll be fine.,” says Barca coach Xavi Hernandez at a post-match press conference.

Ferran Torres and Fermín López scored a goal each in the first half to help Barcelona secure its third straight victory in Group H. The Catalan club reached nine points, three more than Porto, which won 4-1 at winless Antwerp. Shakhtar stayed with three points.

Barcelona, the five-time European champion, hasn’t advanced past the group stage since Lionel Messi left in 2021.

“It’s a sign of progress for us to earn nine points in the first three matches,” Barcelona coach Xavi said. “We are not through to the next stage yet, but we took a step toward that.”