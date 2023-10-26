MagazineBuy Print

VIDEO: Focus now on El Clasico for Xavi as Barcelona continues Champions League domination

Barcelona continues its perfect start in the Champions League and warms up for the Clasico with a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donestk.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 17:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Barcelona continues its perfect start in the Champions League and warms up for El Clasico on October 28, with a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donestk.

“We have to recover, rest, disconnect now, enjoy this victory, which is vital for us. It’s 3 points that give us a lot in this competition but we have to put it aside now to focus on the Clasico. We’ll be fine.,” says Barca coach Xavi Hernandez at a post-match press conference.

Ferran Torres and Fermín López scored a goal each in the first half to help Barcelona secure its third straight victory in Group H. The Catalan club reached nine points, three more than Porto, which won 4-1 at winless Antwerp. Shakhtar stayed with three points.

Barcelona, the five-time European champion, hasn’t advanced past the group stage since Lionel Messi left in 2021.

“It’s a sign of progress for us to earn nine points in the first three matches,” Barcelona coach Xavi said. “We are not through to the next stage yet, but we took a step toward that.”

Related Topics

Xavi Hernandez /

Barcelona /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

Real Madrid /

El Clasico

