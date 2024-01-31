MagazineBuy Print

VIDEO: Xavi says demands on Barcelona coach ‘a problem’

“I think there is a problem because first you don’t enjoy the quality of life and then it seems that your life is at stake here at every moment,” he says about the demands on the role.

Published : Jan 31, 2024 15:45 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez speaks out on the demands on being the Barça coach role during his first press conference after announcing his departure from the club, ahead of la Liga match against Osasuna.

“I think there is a problem because first you don’t enjoy the quality of life and then it seems that your life is at stake here at every moment,” he says about the demands on the role.

“I have the feeling that whatever I do and whatever I say is not enough and that’s why I decided to leave before the season started,” he adds.

