Athletics coach Ilyas Babar's family contemplates selling Adidas award to make ends meet

In 1978, Mohammad Ilyas Babar was presented with the ‘Adidas Golden Shoe’ after being declared the best coach in Asia by a panel of international experts. Struggling to make ends meet, the family is considering selling the award.

V.V. Subrahmanyam
03 June, 2022 13:18 IST

