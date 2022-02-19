Home Volleyball Federation Cup: Haryana, Railways, Odisha and Services enter men's semifinal Services, which finished runner-up in the group, also made the last-four stage. Meanwhile, national champion Haryana defeated Railways 3-2 in a Group 'A' thriller. Stan Rayan BHUBANESHWAR 19 February, 2022 22:07 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Host Odisha, with an all-win record, topped the five-team Group 'B'. - REUTERS Stan Rayan BHUBANESHWAR 19 February, 2022 22:07 IST Host Odisha, with an all-win record, topped the five-team Group 'B' and entered the men's semifinal of the 34th Federation Cup volleyball at the KIIT indoor stadium here on Saturday.Services, which finished runner-up in the group, also made the last-four stage. Meanwhile, national champion Haryana defeated Railways 3-2 in a Group 'A' thriller. READ: PVL 2022: Ahmedabad Defenders beats Kolkata Thunderbolts to enter last four stage The results (league):Men: Tamil Nadu bt Karnataka 25-21, 25-18, 25-22; Haryana bt Railways 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 21-25, 15-12; Rajasthan bt Assam 25-18, 25-21, 25-17; Services bt Kerala 25-22, 25-18, 25-20.Women: Railways bt West Bengal 25-9, 25-13, 25-7. Read more stories on Volleyball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :