Aman Sehrawat wins men’s 57kg gold at Zagreb Open

India’s Aman Sehrawat defeated China’s Zou Wanhao in the men’s 57kg category to win gold at the Zagreb Open late on Wednesday.

The U23 world champion beat the third seeded Chinese 11-0.

The Indian entered the finals after defeating all his opponents via by technical superiority.

At the start, he overpowered Turkey’s Muhammet Karavus 15-4, followed by beating Zane Richards of USA 11-0 before advancing to the final after triumphing over Georgia’s Roberti Dingashvili 11-0 in the semifinal.

Indian wrestlers will compete in this tournament as neutral athletes due to the United World Wrestling’s suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India.