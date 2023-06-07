Wrestlers protest: Investigation on WFI chief to conclude soon, says Union minister Anurag Thakur

A crucial meeting between top wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur began at his residence on Wednesday as the government continued its effort to strike a deal with the protesting grapplers against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
The meeting was called upon by Thakur to break the impasse which has been going on for more than a month.
It is the second round of meeting between the government and protesting wrestlers, who met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night.
“A very positive discussion was held with the (protesting) wrestlers. They have demanded that the investigation (on charges against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) be concluded and chargesheet be filed by June 15,” said Thakur after the meeting.
The wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers.
