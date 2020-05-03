UWW: Hosts for continental Olympic qualifiers to be the same

China, Morocco and Hungary will remain the hosts of continental qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympic Games, United World Wrestling (UWW) has confirmed. The confirmation came after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the updated wrestling qualification system for the Games, according to Xinhua news agency.

Xi’an in China will host the Asian continental qualifier, the event which was among the first postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. El Jadida in Morocco is due to stage the joint Africa and Oceania qualification event, with Hungary’s capital Budapest hosting the European qualifier.

All three continental events are scheduled to take place in March next year, with two places available in each division at the qualifiers. Bulgaria’s capital Sofia is due to host the World Qualification event, which will determine the final berths at the Games.

“We are very happy to be able to announce the next steps towards the Olympic Games for all the athletes,” UWW said.

“They will have a clear understanding of the qualification process and be able to adjust their preparation to achieve their goal — be qualified for the Games.”