Global wrestling body UWW provisionally suspends Bajrang Punia until the end of 2024

Acting upon Bajrang Punia’s provisional suspension by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for his ‘refusal’ to give urine sample, United World Wrestling (UWW) has put the World and Olympic medal winning wrestler under suspension until December 31, 2024.

NADA had suspended Bajrang on April 23 for his ‘refusal’ to give his sample during the selection trials for Olympic qualifiers in Sonipat on March 10.

As per UWW records, Bajrang has been suspended until December 31, 2024, for “being provisionally suspended” by NADA “for alleged anti-doping rule violation (ADRV).”

The athlete, through his counsel Vidushpat Singhania, on Tuesday filed a reply to the NADA notice and is yet to have a hearing of his case before an anti-doping disciplinary panel.

Even as the provisional suspension by NADA, which is a competent authority, is valid for all competitions and activities till the charge is disposed of, it is not clear how UWW reached at the specific date up to which Bajrang stands suspended.