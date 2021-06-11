Vinesh Phogat reaches final of Poland Open with contrasting wins

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat progressed to the 53kg final of the Poland Open with two contrasting wins in Warsaw on Friday.

While she had to battle against 2019 World bronze winner Ekaterina Poleshchuk in her opening bout before prevailing 6-2, Vinesh needed only 75 seconds to pin her American rival Amy Ann Fearnside.

The 26-year-old Vinesh can now win her third gold this season. She has already won titles in Matteo Pellicone (March) and Asian Championship (April).

RELATED| Ravi Dahiya settles for silver at Poland Open

It was a tough start for Vinesh as Poleshchuk's defence was strong. Vinesh went for a left-leg attack, but the Russian took the Indian down on the counter for a 2-0 lead. She maintained the lead throughout the first period. Moments before the break, Vinesh initiated another move but could not complete it.

Early in the second period, Vinesh levelled the score with a double leg attack on the Russian. She then got two more points when Poleshchuk committed a technical violation and was cautioned.

Vinesh completed the win with one more take-down move.

RELATED| Deepak Punia pulls out of Poland Open due to hand injury

It was a comfortable win in the next round, though, as Vinesh pinned her American rival in just 75 seconds. She was leading 6-0 at that time.

Earlier in the day, Anshu Malik pulled out of the 57kg competition due to fever.