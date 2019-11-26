Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik headline Senior National Wrestling Championships

World Championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat and Olympic bronze-medalist Sakshi Malik will headline the 2019 Senior National Wrestling Championships, to be held in Jalandhar from November 29 to December 1.

The tournament will see over 500 wrestlers vying for top honours in the men’s freestyle, Greco Roman and women’s events.

The field in the women’s competition includes India’s best bet for a wrestling medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Vinesh Phogat (55 kg), Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik (62 kg), Divya Kakran (68 kg), Seema Bisla (50 kg), Sarita More (57 kg) and Navjot Kaur (65 kg).

The tournament will also witness some sizzling rivalries as Kakran will face a tough challenge from the highly promising Pinki in the 68kg category, while Navjot Kaur in 65kg will lock horns with the upcoming Gargi Yadav.

Greco Roman ace Sajan (77kg) along with ace freestyle wrestlers Gaurav Baliyan (74kg), Sumit Malik (125kg), Satywart Kadian (97kg) and Rahul Mann (70 kg) will be among the stars to watch out for in the men's category.

Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he was upbeat about this new beginning. “This is yet another initiative to popularise the sport across all walks of alive. Live streaming of national championship will bring the best domestic wrestling action to the fans and wrestling fraternity and I appreciate this gesture and commitment of our commercial partners Sporty Solutionz for this,” he said.

“It will help the next generation of Indian wrestlers understand how the sport is played at the top,” he added.

This is the first time ever the prestigious tournament will be streamed live in India and the Indian sub-continent and can be watched live on www.wrestlingtv.in.