Vinesh Phogat clinches gold in Rome

Vinesh Phogat bagged medal in the 53kg category after defeating Canada's Diana Weicker 4-0 in the final of the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series event in Rome.

READ: Vinesh in final, Sarita settles for silver; Kuldeep bags bronze in Rome

With this, Phogat clinched her second gold medal in two weeks. The Indian wrestling ace reached the Matteo Pellicone final in style. She started her Rome Rankings Series with a win over teammate Nandini Bajirao Salokhe in the opening bout of the 53kg women’s division.