More Sports Wrestling Wrestling Vinesh Phogat clinches gold in Rome Vinesh Phogat bagged medal in the 53kg category after defeating Canada's Diana Weicker 4-0 in the final of the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series event in Rome. Team Sportstar Mumbai 06 March, 2021 23:42 IST File picture of Vinesh Phogat. - PTI Team Sportstar Mumbai 06 March, 2021 23:42 IST Vinesh Phogat bagged medal in the 53kg category after defeating Canada's Diana Weicker 4-0 in the final of the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series event in Rome. READ: Vinesh in final, Sarita settles for silver; Kuldeep bags bronze in RomeWith this, Phogat clinched her second gold medal in two weeks. The Indian wrestling ace reached the Matteo Pellicone final in style. She started her Rome Rankings Series with a win over teammate Nandini Bajirao Salokhe in the opening bout of the 53kg women’s division. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.