MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WFI to go ahead with EC meeting on Tuesday, set to ratify decisions taken during AGM

It is expected the members will ratify the decisions taken during the General Council meeting of the WFI on December 21, hours after the new office bearers were elected.

Published : Jan 15, 2024 20:04 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
WFI President Sanjay Singh said the suspended body will not step back and will go ahead with the Executive Committee meeting.
WFI President Sanjay Singh said the suspended body will not step back and will go ahead with the Executive Committee meeting. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

WFI President Sanjay Singh said the suspended body will not step back and will go ahead with the Executive Committee meeting. | Photo Credit: PTI

The suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will go ahead with its Executive Committee meeting here on Tuesday and has vowed not to budge from its decision to host the national championships despite the sports ministry issuing a warning against it.

The notice for the Executive Committee was issued on December 31 and most state associations are expected to attend.

It is expected the members will ratify the decisions taken during the General Council meeting of the WFI on December 21, hours after the new office bearers were elected.

The WFI had announced that it will conduct Nationals in Pune from January 29-31, prompting the sports ministry to say that the federation has no authority to conduct the Senior National Championships and any event staged by the body will be considered “unsanctioned” and “unrecognised”.

ALSO READ: Tata Steel Masters 2024: Gukesh defeats Wei Yi, shares second spot

“We are going ahead with the meeting. I am expecting all affiliated units to attend the meeting. We will not step back. The decision to host the Nationals was taken at the AGM, and the members will discuss and ratify it,” WFI President Sanjay Singh told PTI.

“It is not an individual decision taken by me. AGM had taken the decisions, and the EC should pass it. We will decide collectively,” he added.

One of the points in the circulated agenda is to “explain define and interpret certain provisions of the constitution.”

The circular clearly mentioned, citing the constitution, that the president “shall be chief officer of the WFI. He shall be empowered to call meetings of the council and executive if he deems proper.” It may be mentioned that the ministry had objected to the non-involvement of the secretary general in the December 21 meeting.

Citing violation of the National Sports Code and the WFI constitution, the government suspended the newly-elected body on December 24, three days after the federation conducted its election.

ALSO READ: Worked on strength during off-season, will take time to get into tournament mode: Prannoy

The WFI has maintained that it neither accepts the suspension nor does it recognise the ad-hoc panel that has been constituted by the IOA to manage the day-to-day affairs of the sport.

The WFI also maintained that it had not flouted any rule and that the president, as per the constitution, had the power to make decisions, and the secretary general was bound to execute those decisions.

Interestingly, the ad-hoc panel has already announced that it will conduct senior Nationals from February 3 in Jaipur and the age group championships in Gwalior.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Open 2024: World champion Kunlavut focussed on coping with pressure in Olympic year
    PTI
  2. PKL Season 10 Live Updates: 1000th match of Pro Kabaddi - Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls; Jaipur vs Mumbai later
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur Live Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: KBFC 1 - 1 JFC; Chukwu equalises after Diamantakos goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. WFI to go ahead with EC meeting on Tuesday, set to ratify decisions taken during AGM
    PTI
  5. Tamil Nadu players, miles away from home, reminisce about Pongal
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. WFI to go ahead with EC meeting on Tuesday, set to ratify decisions taken during AGM
    PTI
  2. Aman Sehrawat wins men’s 57kg gold at Zagreb Open
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ministry says it won’t recognise events organised by suspended WFI
    PTI
  4. IOA cannot exercise control over WFI; UWW should lift ban: WFI chief tells world body chief Lalovic
    PTI
  5. UWW wants IOA and WFI to cooperate; still awaiting IOA confirmation ratifying elections
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Open 2024: World champion Kunlavut focussed on coping with pressure in Olympic year
    PTI
  2. PKL Season 10 Live Updates: 1000th match of Pro Kabaddi - Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls; Jaipur vs Mumbai later
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur Live Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: KBFC 1 - 1 JFC; Chukwu equalises after Diamantakos goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. WFI to go ahead with EC meeting on Tuesday, set to ratify decisions taken during AGM
    PTI
  5. Tamil Nadu players, miles away from home, reminisce about Pongal
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment