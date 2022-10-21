Wrestling

Ankush Panghal wins silver, Mansi Ahlawat bags bronze at World U-23 Wrestling Championships

Ankush Panghal settled for the silver medal after being pinned by Japanese superstar Yui Susaki inside two minutes of the title clash.

Y. B. Sarangi
21 October, 2022 12:28 IST
Ankush Panghal (second left) and Mansi Ahlawat (third left).

Ankush Panghal (second left) and Mansi Ahlawat (third left). | Photo Credit: Twitter @SAI Media

Ankush Panghal (50kg) and Mansi Ahlawat (59kg), the two Indian women wrestlers in fray at the World under-23 championships, have returned medals in Pontevedra, Spain.

Ankush, who went past Ukrainian Snizhana Onufriieva 10-0, Germany’s Lisa Ersel 10-0 and Egypt’s Nada Medani Ashour 8-2, settled for the silver medal after being pinned by Japanese superstar Yui Susaki inside two minutes of the title clash.

Susaki completed a rare achievement of securing all the World titles (under-17, under-20, under-23 and senior) apart from the Olympics gold.

Mansi defeated Zhala Aliyeva of Azerbaijan 10-4 before being pipped by Polish Magdalena Glodek 3-2 in the quarterfinals. Mansi got the better of Swedish Evelina Hulthen 6-0 in the repechage contest. She got the bronze as her Latvian opponent Ramina Mamedova was injured.

