WFI to request UWW to expedite Sumit Malik’s case

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is willing to request the United World Wrestling (UWW) to expedite the hearing of 125kg freestyle wrestler Sumit Malik’s doping case.

Even though Malik’s chances of competing in the Tokyo Olympics looks slim after he tested positive for banned substance methylhexaneamine (MHA) and was provisionally suspended for six months by the UWW, the WFI is waiting for the wrestler to complete the formalities related to his ‘B’ sample test by June 10.

Considering the current travel and visa restrictions due to the pandemic, Malik – who tested positive in competition at the World Olympics qualifier in Sofia where he bagged a quota place last month – is likely to give his consent for ‘B’ sample test without travelling abroad.

The WFI is well aware that Malik’s participation in the Olympics is remote. Still, the National federation would like to see all the eight Olympic qualified Indian wrestlers compete in Tokyo.

“The wrestler concerned wants the hearing process to be completed quickly. After we get the result of his ‘B’ sample test, we can request the UWW to expedite the hearing process and complete it as soon as possible,” WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told The Hindu on Monday.

On the UWW norm to impose a fine of Rs 16 lakh on the National federation for a failed dope test, Tomar said the fine would be slapped if Malik was found guilty for the doping offence.

“The UWW imposes a fine on the National federation for a doping violation. We pass it on to the wrestler who fails the dope test. In case he/she is not able to pay the fine, then we impose a life ban on the wrestler. The same procedure will be followed here if Malik is held guilty by the hearing panel,” said Tomar.