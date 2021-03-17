Home WTA Pavlyuchenkova wins, Tauson’s run ends in St. Petersburg Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beats Cagla Buyukakcay in straight sets; Daria Kasatkina beats Clara Tauson. AP ST. PETERSBURG 17 March, 2021 12:25 IST Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in action during the Dubai Tennis Championship earlier this month. - Getty Images AP ST. PETERSBURG 17 March, 2021 12:25 IST Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova eased into the second round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Tuesday as teenager Clara Tauson's 13-match winning run came to a halt.SCORE CENTRESeeded fifth, Pavlyuchenkova won 6-4, 6-4 against Cagla Buyukakcay and will play either Katarina Zavatska or Anastasia Gasanova in the second round.Eighth-seeded Daria Kasatkina beat Tauson 6-4, 7-6 (0) in the first round after Tauson’s surprise first WTA title in Lyon last week. The 18-year-old Dane had won her last 13 matches, starting with an ITF event last month and continuing with her run through qualifiers to the Lyon title, and two more rounds of qualifying in St. Petersburg.ALSO READ | Nadal to miss Miami OpenWild-card holder Margarita Gasparyan lost a first-set tiebreak but recovered to upset seventh-seeded Kristina Mladenovic 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-1 for a second-round meeting with Katerina Siniakova.Top-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova has a second-round meeting with Tereza Martincova, who won 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 over Stefanie Voegele after a frantic deciding set with seven breaks of serve including in each of the last five games. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.