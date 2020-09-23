MS Dhoni - best in the business, retirement or otherwise

A target of 217 runs was impossible to chase for the Chennai Super Kings. Sanju Samson buried the side’s hopes with nine towering sixes in his magnificent 74-run knock off just 32 deliveries.



The game was lost for the Chennai Super Kings after Shane Watson drew the ball to the wicket. Murali Vijay once again failed to overcome a pressure situation. But the battled hardened Super Kings fought to make defeat look glorious.

Faf du Plessis picked up where he left off with the Mumbai Indians, in Sharjah as well, this time with more confidence, vigor and poise. He was in full cry, lifting sixes with effortless ease; playing strokes as if he was controlling his shots with a computer mouse. He had all the time in the world to execute his pulls, drives, lofted shots, hooks and square cuts.



Du Plessis displayed remarkable footwork, complete focus and application; like a meditating Lama. The South African did his best while trying to achieve an impossible feat.



After his exit, it was Mahendra Singh Dhoni who proved that he is still the slog over specialist we know him to be, with three consecutive and massive sixes; one of which soared over the stadium and landed on the road.





He's one lucky man.



Look who has the ball that was hit for a six by MS Dhoni.#Dream11IPL #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/yg2g1VuLDG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020

Dhoni with all his wisdom started with singles and became explosive which will put young players into shame. Age has not withered his indomitable will, raw power and the killer instinct.Towards the end, Dhoni gave the message that “tiger zinda hai (the tiger lives on)” In fact, not only is the tiger still alive but it's also on the prowl.M S Dhoni still has enough cricket left in him to entertain cricket fans across the world.[Have some thoughts about the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League? You can send in your articles to sportstar@thehindu.co.in and stand a chance to be featured on Sportstar.]