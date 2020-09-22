Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Dhoni displays massive six-hitting abilities, a little too late MS Dhoni displayed massive six-hitting skills with an unbeaten 17-ball 29 but Chennai Super Kings fell short by 16 runs against Rajasthan Royals. Team Sportstar 22 September, 2020 23:44 IST MS Dhoni plays a shot against Rajasthan Royals. - BCCI | IPL Team Sportstar 22 September, 2020 23:44 IST MS Dhoni might have retired from international cricket but the Chennai Super Kings skipper showed that he can still hit the long sixes.Chasing a mammoth target of 217 runs against Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni walked in late, after the fall of Kedar Jadhav with the scorecard reading 115/5 after 14 overs.IPL 2020 | CSK vs RR | As it HappenedWith Faf du Plessis scoring his second consecutive half-century, Dhoni took the game deep but Chennai fell short by 16 runs.With 38 required off six deliveries, Dhoni smacked three sixes in a row against Tom Curran.Dhoni first smacked Curran over the deep mid-wicket in the third delivery of the final over and looked in ominous touch. The next delivery, Dhoni smacked a 92-meter six over wide long-on and then whacked one over deep square leg to equal an IPL record - 33 sixes in a game.Dhoni made an unbeaten rapid 17-ball 29 but Chennai ended with 200/6. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos