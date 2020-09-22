IPL 2020: Dhoni displays massive six-hitting abilities, a little too late

MS Dhoni might have retired from international cricket but the Chennai Super Kings skipper showed that he can still hit the long sixes.

Chasing a mammoth target of 217 runs against Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni walked in late, after the fall of Kedar Jadhav with the scorecard reading 115/5 after 14 overs.

IPL 2020 | CSK vs RR | As it Happened

With Faf du Plessis scoring his second consecutive half-century, Dhoni took the game deep but Chennai fell short by 16 runs.

With 38 required off six deliveries, Dhoni smacked three sixes in a row against Tom Curran.

Dhoni first smacked Curran over the deep mid-wicket in the third delivery of the final over and looked in ominous touch. The next delivery, Dhoni smacked a 92-meter six over wide long-on and then whacked one over deep square leg to equal an IPL record - 33 sixes in a game.

Dhoni made an unbeaten rapid 17-ball 29 but Chennai ended with 200/6.