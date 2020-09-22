IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 RR vs CSK: Record 33 sixes in a match!

The clash between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings saw 33 sixes - a joint highest record in an Indian Premier League match.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Kolkata 22 September, 2020 23:31 IST

Faf du Plessis in action against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.   -  BCCI

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Kolkata 22 September, 2020 23:31 IST

The Indian Premier League clash between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Tuesday saw 33 sixes — a joint record in an IPL match.

CSK is used to such milestones. Earlier in 2018, there were 33 sixes smashed in the fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the same edition, CSK's match against Kolkata Knight Riders had witnessed 31 sixes.

READ| IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad set for CSK debut, Rayudu not fit

Sanju Samson smashed nine of them today, followed by Steve Smith (4), Jofra Archer (4), Shane Watson (4), Faf du Plessis (7), Sam Curran (2) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (3).

Here's the full list

RR vs CSK: 33 (2020)

RCB vs CSK: 33 (2018)

DD vs GL: 31 (2017)

CSK vs KKR: 31 (2018)

KXIP vs KKR: 31 (2018)

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

  Dugout videos

 Related