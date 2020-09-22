Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 RR vs CSK: Record 33 sixes in a match! The clash between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings saw 33 sixes - a joint highest record in an Indian Premier League match. Team Sportstar Kolkata 22 September, 2020 23:31 IST Faf du Plessis in action against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. - BCCI Team Sportstar Kolkata 22 September, 2020 23:31 IST The Indian Premier League clash between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Tuesday saw 33 sixes — a joint record in an IPL match.CSK is used to such milestones. Earlier in 2018, there were 33 sixes smashed in the fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the same edition, CSK's match against Kolkata Knight Riders had witnessed 31 sixes.READ| IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad set for CSK debut, Rayudu not fit Sanju Samson smashed nine of them today, followed by Steve Smith (4), Jofra Archer (4), Shane Watson (4), Faf du Plessis (7), Sam Curran (2) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (3).Here's the full listRR vs CSK: 33 (2020)RCB vs CSK: 33 (2018)DD vs GL: 31 (2017)CSK vs KKR: 31 (2018)KXIP vs KKR: 31 (2018) Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos