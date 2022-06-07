BYJU's Young Athlete: Triple gold in May for shooter Esha Singh

Pistol prodigy Esha Singh, adjudged the BYJU's 'Young Athlete of the Year (Female)' at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2022 on March 19, was presented with a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh and a Casio G-Shock watch.

Sportstar will track the progress of the BYJU’s Young Athletes – Esha and Nihal Sarin, throughout the year. We will bring you their updated rankings, highlights from the past month, expert views on their latest performances and more.

Esha bounced back to form during the Junior ISSF World Cup in Suhl, Germany, held between May 9-20, after an ordinary show at the 4th National Selection Trials the previous month. She bagged three gold medals in 10m air pistol mixed team, air pistol women's team and 25m pistol women's team.

Partnering with Saurabh Chaudhary for the mixed team event, Esha clinched gold in 10m air pistol, beating compatriots Sarabjot Singh and Palak 16-12.

The trio of Manu Bhaker, Palak and Esha, meanwhile, thrashed the Georgian team 16-8 to take the air pistol honours home.

Manu and Esha combined again, albeit with Rhythm Sangwan on this occasion, to take down the German team 16-2 in 25m pistol.

Nation is Proud of our daughters #GirlPower #Shooting @realmanubhaker @singhesha10 pic.twitter.com/vZHT00FN2M — Sonal Goel IAS (@sonalgoelias) May 18, 2022

“I would say the most memorable out of all three golds would be the 25m women’s team match. All three of us were incredible and it was my best performance ever in a final. The weather this time was very cold and it was raining so it was a bit difficult visually but we managed,” the 17-year-old told Sportstar after the events.

After Esha received a rousing welcome at the airport, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao invited her for lunch after the State Formation Day celebrations on Thursday, June 2. Rao also awarded her Rs 2 crore as cash prize along with a housing plot in Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills in the city.