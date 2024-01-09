Chennai Super Kings was nominated for the ‘Popular Choice — Club/State Team of the Year‘ award for the upcoming Sportstar ACES Awards 2024.

The M.S. Dhoni-led Indian Premier League cricket team had another successful season in 2023. It won the IPL for the fifth time, becoming the joint-most successful team of the league.

Players from the Chennai-based team have also performed admirably for Indian cricket teams, with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading India to a gold medal at the Asian Games and Ravindra Jadeja playing an important role with bat and ball in India’s amazing run to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final.

IN 2023

