Chennai Super Kings was nominated for the ‘Popular Choice — Club/State Team of the Year‘ award for the upcoming Sportstar ACES Awards 2024.
The M.S. Dhoni-led Indian Premier League cricket team had another successful season in 2023. It won the IPL for the fifth time, becoming the joint-most successful team of the league.
Players from the Chennai-based team have also performed admirably for Indian cricket teams, with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading India to a gold medal at the Asian Games and Ravindra Jadeja playing an important role with bat and ball in India’s amazing run to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final.
