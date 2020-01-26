Diana Edulji: We have a better chance in 50-over World Cup

Former cricketer Diana Edulji believes the current Indian women’s cricket team is heading in the right direction, but it is still a T20I side in the making.



The ICC World Twenty20, starting February 21 in Australia, is the next big event for the women.



Edulji, who served in the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in the BCCI prior to Sourav Ganguly’s arrival as president, wants the eves to shine Down Under but she feels they have a better chance in the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand in 2021.



“My dream of getting one of the two World Cups is still pending and I hope the girls will do it. I think in T20I, it is a little difficult for us because we are not yet a T20I team as such. It all depends on Harman [Harmanpreet Kaur] and how she fires, but in 50 overs, we have a very good chance,” Edulji told Sportstar on the sidelines of the Aces Awards 2020.

When the women's cricket team reached the final of the 50-over World Cup in 2017, the CoA was in power. “I was happy that I could contribute something in lifting the game to a good level. They reached the final and played at Lord’s. It was a packed house, and that made everybody sit up and watch that yes, women’s cricket is there,” said the 63-year-old, who holds the record of delivering the most number of balls (5,098+) in women’s Tests.



Edulji was a slow left-arm bowler who represented India in 20 Tests and 34 ODIs. “It is a big difference between what we were playing and what now they are playing. They are much better looked after. We paid from our own pockets to play but they are getting paid. It is a good sign,” said Edulji.