Parul Chaudhary wins Sportwoman of the Year (Track and Field) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

Indian 3000m steeplchase athlete Parul Chaudhary won the Sportstar Aces Awards for Sportswoman of the Year (Track and Field) at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Thursday.

Chaudhary ended 2023 with three national records to her name: women’s 3000m (8:57.19), women’s 3000m steeplechase (9:15.31), and women’s 5000m (15:10.35). The highlight of her year were the twin medals at the Asian Games: a gold in the 5000m and a silver in the 3000m steeplechase.

🥈 in the women's 3000m steeplechase

and now

🥇 in the women's 5000m



Parul Chaudhary is on a roll at the Hangzhou Asian Games! #TeamIndia | #AsianGames2023pic.twitter.com/EVVtXz15CK — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) October 3, 2023

The 28-year-old also had an impressive World Championship in Budapest. She registered a personal best in the 3000m steeplechase to qualify for the final. She then proceeded to smash Lalita Babar’s national record in the final with a timing of 9:15.31s.

With her effort at the World Championships, Chaudhary sealed a spot at the Paris Olympics in 2024. In January, the Sports Ministry allowed her to train in the United States of America for the quadrennial event.

