MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Parul Chaudhary wins Sportwoman of the Year (Track and Field) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

Chaudhary ended 2023 with three national records to her name — women’s 3000m (8:57.19), women’s 3000m steeplechase (9:15.31), and women’s 5000m (15:10.35).

Published : Feb 08, 2024 19:59 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian 3000m steeplchase athlete Parul Chaudhary won the Sportstar Aces Awards for Sportswoman of the Year (Track and Field) at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Thursday.
Indian 3000m steeplchase athlete Parul Chaudhary won the Sportstar Aces Awards for Sportswoman of the Year (Track and Field) at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Indian 3000m steeplchase athlete Parul Chaudhary won the Sportstar Aces Awards for Sportswoman of the Year (Track and Field) at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian 3000m steeplchase athlete Parul Chaudhary won the Sportstar Aces Awards for Sportswoman of the Year (Track and Field) at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Thursday.

Chaudhary ended 2023 with three national records to her name: women’s 3000m (8:57.19), women’s 3000m steeplechase (9:15.31), and women’s 5000m (15:10.35). The highlight of her year were the twin medals at the Asian Games: a gold in the 5000m and a silver in the 3000m steeplechase.

The 28-year-old also had an impressive World Championship in Budapest. She registered a personal best in the 3000m steeplechase to qualify for the final. She then proceeded to smash Lalita Babar’s national record in the final with a timing of 9:15.31s.

With her effort at the World Championships, Chaudhary sealed a spot at the Paris Olympics in 2024. In January, the Sports Ministry allowed her to train in the United States of America for the quadrennial event.

The event is presented by Amul, powered by IDFC First Bank in association with Indian Oil. The associate partners are LIC India, State Bank of India, Greyon Cosmetic, India Cements, United India Insurance, NTPC, Ramaiah University. The realty partner is Casagrand, with online grocery partner Big Basket, colour partner Nippon Paint and education partner Christ University. The co-sponsors are Pratiyogita Darpan, SSVM, PSG, Signpost, Digital OOH Partner, NDTV, Broadcast Partner, WordsWork, PR Partner and Dailyhunt, Online Streaming Partner.

Related Topics

Parul Chaudhary /

Sportstar Aces Awards /

ACES 2024 /

Asian Games /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NTPC wins Best PSU for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar ACES Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tamil Nadu wins Best State for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar ACES 2024 Live Updates: Vaishali wins Sportswoman of the year (Individual); Men’s relay team triumphs in track and field
    Team Sportstar
  4. Parul Chaudhary wins Sportwoman of the Year (Track and Field) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs PAK Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: AUS 126/5 (35), Peake, Campbell steady in 180-run chase vs PAK
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on ACES Awards

  1. Parul Chaudhary wins Sportwoman of the Year (Track and Field) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tata Steel wins Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. NTPC wins Best PSU for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar ACES Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Men’s 4x400m Relay Team wins Sportman of the Year (Track and Field) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: Thulasimathi Murugesan wins Sportswoman of the Year award
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NTPC wins Best PSU for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar ACES Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tamil Nadu wins Best State for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar ACES 2024 Live Updates: Vaishali wins Sportswoman of the year (Individual); Men’s relay team triumphs in track and field
    Team Sportstar
  4. Parul Chaudhary wins Sportwoman of the Year (Track and Field) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs PAK Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: AUS 126/5 (35), Peake, Campbell steady in 180-run chase vs PAK
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment