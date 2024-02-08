Saurashtra cricket team won the 2024 Sportstar Aces Popular Choice Award for Club of the Year at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Thursday.

“I should thank Mr. Niranjan Shah, who has been the father in making the infrastructure world-class. That has helped the team and it will get better and better. We will always take inspiration from Sunil Gavaskar ji, who has made Mumbai very proud,” said SCA president Jaydev Shah.

It was an incredible season for Saurashtra as it won two titles, first the Vijay Hazare Trophy, followed by the Ranji Trophy.

Under the leadership of Jaydev Unadkat and Arpit Vasavada, the side dominated the others despite the absence of its star batter Cheteshwar Pujara. This was Saurashtra’s second Ranji Trophy title win in three years.

Saurashtra in 2023

Won second Ranji Trophy title win in three years

Won maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy

Parth Bhut, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Arpit Vasavada were among top performers

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, chess great Viswanathan Anand, former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in respective categories of the ACES Awards.

