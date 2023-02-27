Jain University wins Best University for Promotion of Sport at Sportstar Aces Awards 2023

Jain University from Bengaluru won the Sportstar Aces Award for the Best University for the Promotion of Sports at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Monday.

The institution has taken investment in sports development to a different level altogether in educational institutions with over 260 students pursuing education under the sports quota, which include Paralympics silver medallist Suhas, Olympian Srihari Nataraj (swimming) and under-20 World Athletics bronze medallist Priya Mohan.

The university offers scholarships to help athletes who compete at state, national or international levels to meet the extra costs of elite participation.

“Thank you The Hindu Group and Sportstar and all the legends who are present here. Jain University has dedicated the last 32 years to sport. More than 100 international and national level athletes have been supported by us. By 2032, we have aimed to produce homegrown Olympians. Ten people have gone to the Olympics till today, representing Jain University. I have been a fan of Sunil Gavaskar, Sunil Chhetri and all the legends. Kapil Dev sir is here. 1983 World Cup, I watched ball-by-ball. That has inspired me... I pledge to this country, The Hindu Group, Sportstar, at least two gold medals by 2032,” Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor of Jain University, said.

The scheme provides personal academic coaching, a complete tuition fee waiver, free access to the university’s sports facilities, and guaranteed accommodation for the duration of the course.

The facilities have borne fruit in the form of 156 medals at the national level and 12 medals at the international level.

Jain University has allocated Rs. 8 crores for sports, with over 50 per cent of it used as scholarships for students in sports and the remaining invested in sports attire, local tournaments and cash rewards for whosoever has performed extraordinarily.

State-of-the-art sports and fitness facilities include a multi-gym, grounds and courts for almost every sport. The university has become the go-to educational destination for students who are into sports and want to complete their education at the same time.

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, chess great Viswanathan Anand, former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat are the members of the Sportstar Aces 2023 jury.

