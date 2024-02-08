MagazineBuy Print

SRM wins Best University for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

For the past two decades, SRM Institute of Science and Technology has dominated the inter-university, state and national-level tournaments in and around India.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 22:08 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Dr. R Mohana Krishnan, Director, Sports, SRMIST, receives the Best University for the Promotion of Sport award from Mervin Fernandes during the Sportstar ACES Awards 2024 held in Mumbai.
Dr. R Mohana Krishnan, Director, Sports, SRMIST, receives the Best University for the Promotion of Sport award from Mervin Fernandes during the Sportstar ACES Awards 2024 held in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini
infoIcon

Dr. R Mohana Krishnan, Director, Sports, SRMIST, receives the Best University for the Promotion of Sport award from Mervin Fernandes during the Sportstar ACES Awards 2024 held in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology was awarded the Best University for the Promotion of Sports at the 2024 Sportstar ACES Awards at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Thursday.

For the past two decades, SRM has dominated the inter-university, state, and national-level tournaments in and around India. In the previous Olympics, SRM-IST sailor Nethra Kumanan represented the country.

SRM has 40 international-level players in different sports, notably shuttler Malvika Bansod and swimmer Vikkas Prabhakar. In chess, of the 84 Grandmasters in India, 13 are from the university. Every three months, SRM publishes the Sports Reap Mail magazine as well.

RELATED: Sportstar Aces Awards a fossil record of Indian sports, says Viswanathan Anand

The college has 390 students who have competed nationally, while 40 of its students have represented India. It boasts 83 medals at the national level and 10 at the international level.

All this is appropriately supported by an institution that thrives with world-class sports facilities, which include four volleyball courts, five basketball courts, two football fields of 18,000 square metres, a 400m standard track, a hockey field, and five tennis courts, of which two are synthetic.

It also has a mini indoor stadium of 400 square metres, two cricket nets, an air-conditioned hall for chess, a multipurpose indoor stadium of 1,800 square metres and a FINA-standard swimming, diving, and warm-up pool.

ALSO READ: ‘Reliving highs and identifying areas for improvement’, says Abhinav Bindra on Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

Related Topics

ACES 2024 /

Sportstar Aces Awards

