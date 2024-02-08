  • World Record holder in men’s javelin F64
  • Has broken WR five times over two years (2021-23) 
  • Gold at Indian Open Para Athletics International Championships 2023 (with then WR of 70.17m) 
  • Gold at 2023 World Para Athletics Championships (With then WR of 70.83) \
  • Gold at Asian Para Games 2023 (With WR of 73.29) 