Indian Paralympic javelin thrower Sumit Antil won the Sportstar Aces Award for the Sportsman of the Year in the Parasports category on Thursday at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

“I would like to thank the Hindu group and Sportstar for this award. Will try to replicate my Tokyo heroics in Paris,” Sumit said.

Antil is the world record holder in men’s javelin (F64).

In October, the reigning Paralympics champion clinched the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games javelin throw F64 event with a world record effort of 73.29m. The 25-year-old broke his own previous world record of 70.83m, which he had achieved while winning gold at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris earlier this year.

ACHIEVEMENTS IN 2023

World Record holder in men’s javelin F64

Has broken WR five times over two years (2021-23)

Gold at Indian Open Para Athletics International Championships 2023 (with then WR of 70.17m)

Gold at 2023 World Para Athletics Championships (With then WR of 70.83) \

Gold at Asian Para Games 2023 (With WR of 73.29)

