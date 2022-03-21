ACES Awards

Vijay Sharma wins Coach of the Year award at Sportstar Aces 2022

Mumbai 21 March, 2022 23:07 IST
Vijay Sharma

Mirabai Chanu with coach Vijay Sharma.   -  PTI

Vijay Sharma on Saturday was adjudged Coach of the Year at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards, which was held at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

Sharma has remained mentor and coach of Mirabai Chanu for a long time now, right from the days that this Manipur lifter started her career at the State level.

READ | Neeraj, Ashwin, Avani headline Sportstar Aces Awards 2022

It was never an easy ride for Chanu and Sharma, what with the lifter having her own ups and downs. It is to the credit of Sharma that he never swayed with the fluctuating fortunes of his ward, stepping in with rare visionary zeal and reassuring her that the future held hope and glory. It is a testimony of the hard work put in by Sharma, over the years, that Chanu could make it to the podium in Tokyo.

