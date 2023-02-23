Viswanathan Anand: Thomas Cup win in badminton was the highlight of 2022 for me

Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand rates India’s Thomas Cup win in badminton as the highlight of 2022. India created history, beating 14-time-winner Indonesia 3-0 to lift its first ever Thomas Cup in May last year. “An established sport in the country with great athletes and plenty of accomplishments, and yet we win a title for the first time, it was a really joyful milestone for us (smiles),” said Anand, who is also a member of the jury for the Sportstar Aces Awards.

Anand also commented on India’s growing sporting profile in terms of achievements and organising major tournaments. He spoke about the Chess Olympiad, held in India for the first time. The world’s biggest team chess championship, featuring players from 187 countries, was played from July 29 to August 10. The Olympiad was moved out of Moscow in Russia following the Russia-Ukraine crisis. “I like how we are constantly and pleasantly surprised when we make a name for ourselves in one more new sport, while in the existing established sports, we are winning trophies and setting new records,” he said.

The Sportstar Aces Awards will be held in Mumbai on February 27. The event is powered by IDFC First Bank and supported by Indian Oil, India Cements, United India, Ramaiah University, Experimenta Science Center GD Naidu Charity, Finolex Pipes, LIC, BPCL, Samsonite, Big Basket, Nippon Paint, CRICHQ and Casagrand.

Vote for your favourite athletes/teams here.