Indian women's recurve team enters Archery World Cup Stage 3 final

The Indian women's Recurve team entered the final of the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Thursday.

The Indian team, comprising Deepika Kumari, Simranjeet Kaur and Ankita Bhakat beat Turkey 5-3 and are set to take on Chinese Taipei in the final. Chinese Taipei reached the summit clash after beating Germany 6-2 in the semifinal.

