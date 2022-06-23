More Sports Archery Archery Indian women's recurve team enters Archery World Cup Stage 3 final The Indian women's Recurve team entered the final of the Archery World Cup Stage 3 after beating Turkey 5-3 in Paris on Thursday. Team Sportstar Paris 23 June, 2022 16:04 IST The Indian women's Recurve team entered the final of the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Thursday. - PTI Team Sportstar Paris 23 June, 2022 16:04 IST The Indian women's Recurve team entered the final of the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Thursday. The Indian team, comprising Deepika Kumari, Simranjeet Kaur and Ankita Bhakat beat Turkey 5-3 and are set to take on Chinese Taipei in the final. Chinese Taipei reached the summit clash after beating Germany 6-2 in the semifinal. MORE TO FOLLOW Read more stories on Archery. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :