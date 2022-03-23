National Archery C'ship: Sachin, Ridhi take top honours

Sachin Gupta and Ridhi won the recurve men and women individual crowns respectively in the National archery championships at the M.A. Stadium here on Wednesday.

Sachin, who upset veteran archer Jayanta Talukdar 7-3 in the pre-quarterfinal, defeated Olympian Atanu Das 6-2 in the final for the men’s individual title.

Ridhi, who shocked star archer Deepika Kumari 6-4 in the semifinal, stunned defending champion Dipti Kumari 7-3 in the individual women’s final.

Sachin and Bhajan Kaur beat the experienced Jharkhand pair of Talukdar and Ankita Bhakat via shoot-off (4-4, 19-17) to win the mixed team gold medal for Haryana.

Ridhi also got her second gold as she combined with Bhajan Kaur, Avni and Tisha Punia to help Haryana get the better of Jharkhand, comprising Ankita, Komalika Bari, Laxmi Hembrom and Sonali Bakhla, 6-0 in the women’s team summit clash.

Services, comprising Pravin Jadhav, B. Dhiraj, Tarundeep Rai and Gurucharan Besra, beat All India Police, consisting of Basant Kumar, Neeraj Chauhan, Chaman Singh and Priyank, 4-4 (29-28) in the men's team final.